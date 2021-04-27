Who knew MP Baey Yam Keng was a rom-com producer before entering politics?

Everyone's favourite internet Member of Parliament (MP) Baey Yam Keng just revealed a tidbit of his life before politics.

Perhaps not everyone is aware, but the Tampines GRC MP was actually pretty involved in theatre prior to becoming one of the most Insta-famous politicians here due to his selfie skills.

And the 50-year-old shared yesterday (April 26) that he had produced an interactive romantic comedy in December 2005 titled First Date Last Match.

He wrote: "Went to local music cafe Music Dreamer last Saturday. It is unfortunately closing down next month after 25 years. This cafe has a special meaning to me as it is the venue of my last theatrical production before I entered politics in 2006."

The production was about a music teacher who attempts to find her soulmate in a cafe, and the audience could vote to determine which lucky suitor got to meet the girl. The main cast then included Xinyao performers Chua Leelian and Hong Shaoxuan, who were both present at the gathering with MP Baey.

MP Baey is a founding president of the local theatre group The ETCeteras and was a producer there. His wife Lim Hai Yen is a playwright and the artistic director of the group.

Even after committing to politics full-time — he left his job as the managing director of PR firm Hill and Knowlton — MP Baey still remains a supporter of the arts.

In 2014, he starred in a comedy play produced by The ETCeteras titled Like Me. I Like, which shines a spotlight on society's obsession with social media and how it impacts their daily interactions. The play was written and directed by his wife and he played the lead role of a romantic blogger Wen Yao.

