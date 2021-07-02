Who's who in John Wick 4: Every actor joining Keanu Reeves in the sequel

Keanu Reeve’s John Wick has been through a lot over his last three film appearances. From having lost his wife to an illness, being hunted by assassins, his fingers being cut off to even falling off a rooftop.

Yet, after all these, the retired hitman is still strongly kicking. This makes him the epitome of the phrase “A bad weed never dies”.

With the arrival of John Wick: Chapter 4 onto the big screen in 2022, seeing Keanu Reeves reprise his role for the fourth instalment is certainly one we cannot miss.

Although no plot details have been disclosed regarding the upcoming film, here are some of the actors that we can anticipate seeing alongside the veteran.

Donnie Yen

The Hong Kong actor and martial arts specialist, Donnie Yen, has showcased his skills in a wide array of movies. With all that fighting experience, he is definitely a perfect fit to join the John Wick franchise.

Starring alongside Keanu Reeves as his old friend who shares the same history as well as many of the same enemies. Although Yen’s character hasn’t been given a name yet, we know that we can count on this individual to help the main protagonist out.

Laurence Fishburne

Another familiar face is returning to the John Wick franchise. Having played Morpheus to Keanu Reeves’ Neo in the first three Matrix movies, Laurence Fishburne is once again re-joining Reeves’ team as The Bowery King.

Last seen at the end of Chapter 3 when the badly injured John was delivered to Bowery King, he is seen being furious with what the High Table had done to them.

Hence this now sets the stage for John and the Bowery King to exact vengeance on the council of crime lords, but how they’ll specifically do that has yet to be revealed.

Hiroyuki Sanada

Fresh from his recent appearance in Mortal Kombat, Hiroyuki Sanada is making moves again and this time, he is set to join the cast of John Wick: Chapter 4.

Although there have been reports of Sanada playing a key character known as Watanabe, it is still unclear what he’ll contribute to the whole story as character descriptions are still being kept under wraps.

However, just like Skarsgård and Yen’s character, Watanabe is expected to be an old friend of John Wick’s.

Scott Adkins

Scott Adkins is recently the new speculated addition to the cast of the new instalment film in the John Wick franchise. Even though he is currently still negotiating his involvement in the project, it is likely for the English actor to join the project.

As of now, Adkins is in the midst of filming his action-comedy project with Netflix, Day Shift, where he stars opposite Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Meagan Good.

Bill Skarsgård

From IT to Atomic Blade and Deadpool 2, this Swedish actor is returning to the big screen once again joining the star-studded cast of John Wick: Chapter 4.

New character details have always been hard to retrieve when it comes to this new film under the Jon Wick franchise. Although we aren’t informed about who Skarsgård will be playing as in this movie, we do know that he’ll be portrayed as an old friend to John Wick.

From his previous works, especially in IT, there’s a possibility that Skarsgård could be playing as one of John’s adversaries but then again, it would be a good surprise to see him as an ally.

Shamier Anderson

Mostly known in the TV world for playing Xavier Dolls in the first three seasons of the Syfy series Wynonna Earp, Shamier Anderson is another actor that has joined the cast of John Wick: Chapter 4.

Just like how the plot remains unknown, even Anderson’s role in the movie is kept under wraps.

Seeing as how he plays the protagonist role in Wynonna Earp, it is likely he could fill in the same role in Chapter 4. However, there’s also a high chance that he may be one of the many assassins who’s been tasked to take down John Wick.

Rina Sawayama

Born in Japan and raised in North London, Sawayama came to stardom through her music as well as modelling career.

Although this might be Rina Sawayama’s debut in a feature film, the Japanese-British popstar does have some acting experience under her belt, having played Layla Valentine in the short-lived, Idris Elba-led Netflix series Turn Up Charlie.

Her role in John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently kept under wraps, hence, we’ll just have to wait until the movie premieres to know whether her character will aid John or try to eliminate him in the process.

Despite having the character’s identity and the plot undisclosed, having such a strong cast with Keanu Reeves taking the lead, it is definitely worth the suspense that we’re experiencing right now.

For now, we’ll just be patient.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is directed by Chad Stahelski with Shay Hatten and Michael Finch as its writers. The Lionsgate movie is currently slated for release on 27 May, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.