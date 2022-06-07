Why did Herman Keh's TikTok video get a whopping 14.5m views?

Local actor Herman Keh released a TikTok video on Saturday (June 4) that almost made some viewers fall over in shock.

In the clip, the 26-year-old, who is dressed in surgical garb, is dancing to the trendy song Jiggle Jiggle by Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux with a bald female "patient" behind him.

After a couple of seconds of dancing, the woman collapses to the ground. A few seconds tick by before Herman realises it. He laughs and quickly runs to stop the camera.

Herman's videos usually garners around 30,000 to just over 100,000 views.

Yet, this particular video has blown up phenomenally. As of writing, it has received over 1.7 million likes, 14.5 million views and 10,500 comments.

The burst in popularity might have been because some netizens thought it was a real doctor forcing his patient to dance for a TikTok video to the point where she collapsed.

In fact, a few users did not notice that they were just acting and expressed their concerns in the comments.

The female "patient" in the video is actually 19-year old local actress Kiki Lim.

Herman quickly uploaded a disclaimer to his comments section on the very same day.

The two were likely filming for the upcoming 130-episode drama series What's Wrong Doctor?, which stars Ann Kok, Zhang Zetong, Gini Chang and Sheryl Ang.

Two days later, Herman uploaded another video of him and Kiki dancing and laughing as he 'hits' her head. The caption once again stated that she was perfectly fine and for viewers to not worry.

