Why does no one dare to ask Guo Liang out? Here's what Quan Yi Fong has to say

Having been in local showbiz for a while, it's clear that veteran hosts Guo Liang and Quan Yi Fong are close friends.

Yet, on the latest episode of the meWATCH talk show Hear U Out, both of them admitted that despite knowing each other for around thirty years, they've not met up outside of work for a meal.

Guo Liang, 52, said: "We've never even had coffee together except during breaks at work."

Of course, it takes two hands to clap — by the way, they have no qualms about it. For Yi Fong, she works six days a week and seldom meets up with friends. In fact, she admitted that she isn't keen to arrange for a meal to catch up with friends.

As for Guo Liang, he doesn't have the "habit of organising a gathering or calling anyone". However, if he is invited by a friend, he will meet up.

"It is very easy to invite Guo Liang out," Yi Fong agreed but added that "nobody dares approach" him.

When Guo Liang rubbished that notion, Yi Fong said: "It's the best way to describe it."

Interestingly, it's not because no one wants to be around Guo Liang. Rather, they feel like they have to do their 'homework' if they want to hang out with him.

Yi Fong, 47, explained: "Many people say if they are to meet up with you, they must do their homework. They must keep abreast of current affairs, who's who in the world and major events in the world."

"Yes, I have my finger on the pulse of international politics," Guo Liang replied matter-of-factly. If you have very little in common with the China-born TV host, he won't want to meet you.

It's not wrong, though, and frankly, seen from a different perspective, the reason why people dare not approach Guo Liang is that he is too knowledgeable about current affairs?

Since he doesn't hang out very often with friends, he spends most of his time reading — a hobby that he only picked up later in life when he was around 35.

He said: "I always tell my son [that] reading is an excellent habit, just like exercising. It'll inculcate many good habits in a person. I'd advise everyone to start cultivating their habits early."

