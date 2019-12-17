Why is Kym Ng running around Beach Road in just a towel?

Running down the streets of Beach Road yesterday morning (Dec 16) decked in only a shower cap, a pair of flip flops, and one lonesome towel, local actress-host Kym Ng was well on her way to becoming the latest talk of the town.

But fret not, the 52-year-old was only filming a scene for the upcoming Channel 8 drama, My Guardian Angel, where her character chases after a pervert, reported 8World.

Could this be what Kym meant when she challenged Zoe Tay to an acting showdown the other time?

Though she wore a pair of shorts and a tube top beneath her towel, it didn't stop her from fretting over any potential wardrobe malfunctions.

"It (the towel) keeps dropping as I run! It even slid down earlier on! Scare me," Kym laughed helplessly.

Having to appear on camera in just a towel isn't a simple walk in the park - the role demands a lion's share of courage and confidence. Kym shared how she originally meant to train up her arms but wasn't able to due to the lack of time. Despite that, she waved off concerns, fully confident of her figure.

Funnily enough, having to parade around town in a towel isn't the biggest challenge the show presents to her. Not only will she have to bust out her best Zumba and K-pop dance moves, she's also got to bring her best game for a cheerleading scene.

At the thought of having to perform mid-air flips and handstands, Kym said she hopes the director will take pity on her "old bones".