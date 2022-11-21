'Why are you topless in every show?' Lawrence Wong relieved he isn't half-naked in Hello My Love

Even if you've got it, maybe it's not worth flaunting it all the time.

In a recent interview with AsiaOne for iQiyi's Chinese drama Hello My Love, Lawrence Wong revealed that he really enjoyed not having to be topless for his performance in the series.

Said the 34-year-old heartthrob: "Oh I love to not have to be shirtless — in fact, I always think, 'Why is it that in every show, I'll have to be topless?'

"Sometimes, when I post some of my topless scenes on Instagram Stories, I even have friends replying and asking, 'Why are you topless in every show?'"

In Hello My Love, three career women — played by Qin Lan, Lan Yingying and Zheng He Hui Zi — in different stages of life are confronted with love and find themselves having to make difficult decisions.

Lawrence plays the somewhat whimsical and airheaded gym instructor Yang Wanqing, who finds himself in a love triangle with Pan Xiaochen (Yingying) and Wang Jun (He Peng).

There's even a scene of Xiaochen attempting to seduce Wanqing when the latter is on the phone with Wang Jun, Lawrence shared.

Despite the sultry nature of this scene, Lawrence said that it was a humorous one that he really enjoyed — also, his clothes stayed on.

"She purposely tried to seduce me just to spite He Peng. That scene was memorable for me because we came up with a lot of antics on the spot… we added a lot of things and we were trying so hard not to laugh as well," he recalled.

Lawrence also added: "You know how on almost every show I would have to be topless or I would have to have kissing scenes? Ironically, for this show, I'm a gym instructor but I don't have a topless scene.

"But I think to me this is something special as well — a gym instructor doesn't necessarily have to be topless. It's more of the character development that I think will [stand out] when you watch this series."

Lawrence also admitted that his figure wasn't quite as "spot on" at that time, caveating that he enjoys going to the gym and working out.

"I got out of quarantine and had to go and shoot Hello My Love immediately," Lawrence explained.

Quarantine in China at the time was 14-plus-14 days, which basically meant he was stuck in a room for a month, he said.

"So I didn't really have a chance to work out and go to the gym," he shared.

Hello My Love is currently available on iQiyi.

