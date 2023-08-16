'Wig crossdresser': Member of Japanese boy band Naniwa Danshi leaves rumoured girlfriend's home disguised as woman

How far will you go to hide your romance? Crossdressing is apparently an option.

According to Shukan Bunshun's report on Aug 9, Daigo Nishihata, a member of idol boy band Naniwa Danshi (Naughty Boys) under Johnny's Entertainment, left his rumoured girlfriend's apartment disguised in a blonde wig after spending the night.

On July 30, Naniwa Danshi held the last day of their four-day concert at Osaka Castle Hall. An hour later, Daigo, 26, was spotted loitering around a tower apartment in Osaka, which was where Yomiuri Television announcer Kayo Ashida, 24, reportedly lives.

He reportedly then entered the back entrance of the building with a key.

Daigo was said to have spent the night in Kayo's apartment and left the building around 10am the next morning in a short blonde wig but in the exact clothes he had arrived in — white t-shirt, black pants and a bucket hat — as well as the same blue suitcase.

When interviewed by Shukan Bunshun, a representative from Daigo's management agency responded: "It is true that he visited, but there were multiple visitors that night." They confirmed that Daigo and Kayo are friends and that he spent the night.

The management insisted that the wig was just a prop for the party they were having.

While some netizens felt that he had put in great effort for love, others questioned his poor attempt at disguise.

"Shouldn't he have changed his clothes at the minimum?" one person asked the question on our minds.

"Why can't they leave them alone?" another stood up for the two's privacy.

One concluded succinctly: "Wig crossdresser".

