Will Poulter cast as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Adam Warlock will be appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The character's potential appearance was teased in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and now it has been confirmed that the role will go to Will Poulter (Midsommar).

This is news confirmed by the director, James Gunn, himself on Twitter. For now, the plot is still being kept under wraps, and we don't know much about how major a role the character will play in the story.

As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so… um…



Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks. #AdamWarlock #GotGVol3 https://t.co/RaNeGDIC0E — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 11, 2021

In the comics, Adam Warlock is an artificial, perfect human created by a group of scientists. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as revealed in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, he was created by the Sovereign, the golden-skinned alien race.

Production is slated to start in November, and it is exciting to see what Poulter will bring to the table of drama, comedy, and hijinks the franchise is already brimming with.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.