Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan team up to star in I Am Legend sequel

Action star Will Smith is revisiting one of his most iconic roles with a planned sequel for 2007’s I Am Legend, as a producer and star, alongside Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan.

This marks the first time that both popular actors will be working on a project. Oscar-winning screenwriter Akiva Goldsman, who adapted the 1954 post-apocalyptic Richard Matheson novel’s 1954 novel, is also set to return, to write and produce the follow-up.

No director is currently attached to the new project. Francis Lawrence directed the original I Am Legend.

What is surprising about the news is that Smith’s character of virologist Robert Neville in the original film, which grossed US$256.4 million (S$350 million) in the US and US$585.4 million globally, died at the end of the film. There is no word on how the character will return in the sequel, as details for the movie are still under wraps.

In the home video release of the film, an alternate ending of the film, where Robert Neville survived, was introduced.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.