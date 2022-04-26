Will Smith spotted in India, said to be there for 'spiritual purposes'

Will Smith has reportedly travelled to India for "spiritual purposes".

The 53-year-old actor arrived in Mumbai over the weekend, and he's said to be on a spiritual journey after he smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Will - who won the Best Actor gong for his performance in King Richard - is also planning to practice yoga and meditation, a source told People.

The Hollywood star was spotted for the first time since the Oscars when he arrived at a private airport in Mumbai on Saturday (April 23).

Will resigned from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences after the Oscars controversy, and he was subsequently banned by the Academy from attending its events for the next ten years.

Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson said at the time: "The Board has decided, for a period of ten years from April 8, 2022, Mr Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programmes, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards."

Previously, Will described his behaviour at the Oscars as "shocking, painful, and inexcusable".

"The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work.

"I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."