'She'll tell us what songs she wants for her funeral': Kym Ng and mum openly discuss afterlife planning

Discussing death and afterlife planning may be a taboo subject to some, but there will definitely come a time where one will have to speak with someone about it.

In a recent interview with 8World to promote the new drama Till the End, local veteran actress-host Kym Ng said that her family is open to talk about funeral plans.

The 56-year-old said: "My mother, who is in her eighties, is very willing to talk about it. She would tell us how she wants her funeral to be held, what she wants for it, and what bands and songs she wants for her funeral."

Kym also shared that her mother has also spoken to her about donating her organs after death.

"She said that once she is gone, if she has any organs that are still functional, she is willing to donate it.

"My mother is very generous and daring to talk about it, she would not avoid it and I am able to discuss it with her," said Kym.

Kym also found it surprising that it is more difficult to discuss afterlife planning with people around her age.

She said: "They would say, 'Choy, choy, choy! Why are you discussing things like these?'"

Choy is a Singaporean slang used to mean 'touch wood'.

Kym plays Yang Kehua in Till the End, who dies and becomes a ghost. The management of her funeral home business is passed on to her daughter Lin Huiqi (Boon Hui Lu). Huiqi has the ability to see spirits and eventually work with her mother's spirit to help others resolve their issues and find peace.

Speaking to AsiaOne in an interview for the drama in May, Kym shared her preference for her own funeral, saying that she doesn't want to have one.

"I want to be lowkey and leave quietly, and I don't want anything elaborate. I don't mind being buried in a garden. I don't want my ashes to be placed in an urn and for people to come and 'collect' me," she said then.

In the drama, Huiqi has an iconic line: "At the end of our lives, it is important to tell ourselves, 'Sorry, thank you and I love you.'"

When we asked Kym who she would be saying this line to, she shared that she would say it to different groups of people.

She elaborated: "I would say 'Sorry' to people I have let down, 'Thank you' to everyone who has helped me, and 'I love you' to whoever has contributed to my life.

"I feel that these three phrases symbolise gratitude at the end of our lives, when we embrace everything life has given us."

Till the End also stars Zhu Houren, Richie Koh and Romeo Tan and will premiere on meWATCH and Channel 8 in October this year.

