'He said he isn't going to take care of his son': Makiyo on last straw leading to divorce and 'cutting ties' completely

You would think that it is a shared responsibility between parents to care for and nurture the life they have created.

But what happens when your partner tells you directly that they are not going to take care of the baby?

For Taiwanese host Makiyo, this is one of the problems that led to her divorce with businessman Mr Jin.

In a report by Taiwan broadcasting media Setn yesterday (Aug 3), the 39-year-old spoke candidly about her divorce, which she announced in a Facebook post on July 15.

Makiyo said Mr Jin, also known as Xiao Jin, 35, is someone who frequently "disappeared" during the course of their marriage. They announced their marriage on May 19 last year.

She said: "A few months into our marriage, he disappeared for four days. I was messaging my friend when he returned home and I was shocked that he returned. He told me in a frustrated tone, 'Why did you keep calling me?'"

'He would go to his room and play computer games'

She added that Mr Jin was the first one who brought up divorce. However, at that point in time, Makiyo considered their baby son, who was born on Oct 30 last year.

"We should work hard and try to work it out first," she shared.

However, things didn't work out and they continued to quarrel frequently.

Makiyo shared: "I was the one taking care of our son, he said that he would not take care of his son. He didn't help at all.

"He would go to his room when he returned home and play computer games. He said that he cannot be disturbed because he needed to sleep, so I would sleep together with our son."

In a report by Taiwanese news media TVBS News yesterday, Makiyo said that Mr Jin did not want to help change their son's diapers, feed him or bathe him as he said that he was tired from working all day.

'It's like he disappeared into thin air'

Eventually, what led to her deciding to divorce Mr Jin was when the latter disappeared again and was uncontactable.

"He only replied that he was busy and would talk to me when he was done, but he didn't reply after nine hours. It was like he disappeared into thin air." Makiyo said.

Makiyo also told TVBS News that Mr Jin's disappearances had led her to not trust him anymore.

She said: "He said he would change and he did, but eventually he disappeared again. When there was an emergency, he was uncontactable.

"I don't know the reasons for his disappearance, what he was so busy about or what he did outside, I don't know about any of these at all".

'It is better for us to cut ties completely'

When reporters asked her about whether she has requested alimony from Mr Jin, she said that she will not be doing so and will earn her own keep from selling clothes on livestreams and making appearances in variety shows and public events.

She added: "If I want alimony and he is uncontactable, then I still can't get it. There is no meaning in making this request, so might as well not have it at all. I may still have to rush him to pay and be involved with him. It is better for us to cut ties completely."

Although Makiyo referred to Mr Jin's marriage proposal on a yacht last year as "boarding a pirate ship mistakenly", which is a Chinese idiom referring to a person getting into a situation that is hard to get out of, she said that she doesn't regret getting married.

"At least I experienced it before, it is very different from what I imagined. This is not a normal family, but it can't be worse," she added.

In a Facebook livestream that Makiyo did on July 20, she assured fans that she is well after the divorce.

She said then: "Don't be worried about me, okay… I saw the messages that everyone left for me to cheer up, I am really thankful for it."

