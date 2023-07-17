Taiwanese host Makiyo divorces husband 8 months after giving birth

Taiwanese host Makiyo announced her divorce with businessman Mr Jin in a Facebook post last Saturday (July 15).

The 38-year-old wrote in the post that after they married, they faced difficulties in getting along and realised that they have personality differences. As such, they decided to file for divorce on July 14.

"Wishing each other all the best in the future, Makiyo will continue to work hard and raise their son," Makiyo wrote in the post.

Makiyo and Mr Jin, 35, announced their marriage on May 19 last year after knowing each other for about a year. Makiyo also said that she was four months pregnant then. According to reports, Mr Jin, also known as Xiao Jin, is an investor in medical cosmetology.

On Oct 30 last year, Makiyo announced the birth of their son in a Facebook post.

In response to media queries about her divorce, Makiyo's sister, who is also her manager, said that the couple have discussed about divorce since the birth of their son last October. Although they reconciled later, they still quarrelled occasionally.

On Nov 4 last year, Makiyo slammed her husband in a Facebook livestream session as she recounted her experience in the hospital and the confinement centre.

She said: "When I told Xiao Jin to call for the nurse to give me an epidural, he said, 'All the best, I think you are asking for the jab too soon, you can still endure it for half an hour more'."

She also said that Mr Jin was not proactive in caring for her during her contractions.

Makiyo said: "I told him to help wipe my sweat for me because I was perspiring all over, just like I was getting out of the swimming pool. My clothes are all wet and he didn't even offer to help me change. He just used a tissue to dab on my forehead for formality while taking photos of me secretly and posted it on Instagram."

Makiyo added that while she was at the confinement centre, Mr Jin ate the food that was served to her.

"He said, 'I am being thrifty for you'," Makiyo shared.

She also mentioned that Mr Jin carried their baby without washing his hands or cutting his fingernails after smoking. She also claimed that Mr Jin allegedly force-fed their newborn son till he vomitted.

Makiyo added that when she just had her urinary catheter removed, Mr Jin forced her to drink 3.5 litres of water.

She shared: "I am already full and he still told me to drink a little more. I was in pain at the time and had to take at least 30 minutes to get out of bed. He still wanted me to drink so much water and told me that I would slim down faster that way."

Makiyo also complained that he put ice cubes in the drinks that she ordered during confinement and changed their son's diapers under an air-conditioner.

At one point in the livestream, she said: "We have not divorced, but we are going to soon".

