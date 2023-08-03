'His face is more masculine now': Does Jimmy Lin look different 1 year after car accident?

In July last year, Taiwanese singer-actor Jimmy Lin met with a horrific car accident and had to undergo surgeries on his face, shoulder and arm.

He has been slowly making his showbiz comeback since his first public appearance in February but it seems the accident didn't just leave him with titanium screws in his arm.

The 48-year-old, who was once nicknamed the Idol that Never Ages because of his boyish looks, looked visibly different in the publicity photos and video in a recent campaign advocating for support for students with learning disabilities.

The video begins with a back view of Jimmy watching a projection on the wall in a dark room. As the scene changes, viewers are shown Jimmy's face.

He looks more gaunt and has a more squarish jawline, appearing different from before his accident.

In the comment section for the video posted on YouTube, a netizen said: "His face is more masculine now, but it's good to be alive!!"

Netizens also expressed their support for him, wishing him good health and hope that he doesn't tire himself out.

One netizen wrote: "You just started working again, don't be too hard on yourself".

Jimmy's looks also stirred discussion when he attended a promotional event in Guizhou, China, on June 18, where he signed autographs and took photos with his fans.

According to a report by Malaysia publication Oriental Daily, netizens noticed that he wore thick make-up and observed that his face looked stiff.

Netizens reportedly expressed their disbelief, commenting: "Is this the real Jimmy Lin?" and "He looks completely different."

On July 22 last year, Jimmy was driving a white Tesla with one of his six-year-old twin sons in the passenger seat when he collided with a signpost on a partition between two roads in Taoyuan City and his car burst into flames.

Passers-by rescued both of them out of the car. Jimmy was observed to have dislocated his right arm and was bleeding. He had also reportedly suffered multiple fractures including on his face. His son suffered bruises to his neck and chest contusion. Both of them were transported to the hospital.

Jimmy went for multiple facial surgeries and at one point there were rumours that one of his facial surgeries had left him in worse condition than before. However, the rumours were refuted later by the director of the hospital where he was hospitalised, who said that Jimmy had returned home to recuperate.

Jimmy's agency also released a statement then to request for people not to spread rumours based on falsehoods.

Jimmy later took to Instagram to thank those who have rescued him and his son and also to assure fans that he was recuperating well, but would need some time.

