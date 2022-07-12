William and Bentley from Korean variety show The Return of Superman in Singapore for holiday

If you're a fan of the Korean variety show The Return of Superman, you'd probably know the Hammington family who joined the show in 2016 and left recently in January.

Wondering what the cute brothers William and Bentley are up to? Well, the family is currently in Singapore and a video of them arriving at Changi Airport yesterday (July 11) was shared by TikTok user idontkknowwyou.

Four-year-old Bentley was the first to walk through the glass doors and the little star even greeted fans with an adorable "Hi everyone!"

In the clip, some people handed gifts to the two brothers, with William, who turns six today, curiously looking through his presents.

https://www.tiktok.com/@idontkknowwyou/video/7119193065880882433

Their father Sam, 44, confirmed their visit in a tweet last month, announcing that the family would be heading to Singapore, the Philippines and Australia for "some deserved travel".

While a fan-meet is scheduled to take place in the Philippines on July 17, there are no announcements of one happening in Singapore. Fans believe the Hammingtons are here on holiday and some hope to meet the beloved family.

William took to Instagram today to reminisce on his last visit and post some cute pictures from their trip so far. He wrote: "Today is my birthday. I'm celebrating my birthday in Singapore, where I came four years ago. We grew a lot since (the time) we took pictures in the same place."

Sam followed suit, posting a side-by-side photo comparison of William in 2018 and the present day, with the photos taken at Mandarin Oriental Singapore.

A Singapore fan commented on Sam Hammington's Instagram post where he posted a picture of himself with Bentley on the flight to Singapore.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Sam Hammington

The Hammington family joined The Return of Superman in 2016 when William was still a baby and Bentley was introduced after he was born the following year.

Sam and his two sons last visited Singapore in 2018 for an episode of The Return of Superman, going viral after having a classic Singaporean breakfast of kaya toast and half-boiled eggs.

All episodes of the variety show can be found on YouTube with English subtitles on KBS World TV's channel.

