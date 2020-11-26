Win movie passes to catch Jack Neo's The Diam Diam Era!

AsiaOne is giving away five pairs of movie passes to catch Jack Neo's latest movie The Diam Diam Era at Cathay Cineplexes!

The film is the third instalment of the successful Long Long Time Ago series. Set in the 1980s, it explores social issues and iconic moments in Singapore's history, such as adapting to the new government policies and the shift from the kampung to HDB flats.

The film focuses on Ah Kun's (Mark Lee) son Yong Xin (Danny Lee) and Zhao Di's (Aileen Tan) youngest son Shun Fa (Richie Koh). It also stars Henry Thia, Wang Lei, Meixin, and Suhaimi Yusof.

The Diam Diam Era premieres in cinemas today (Nov 26), and it's rated PG13 for some coarse language. Winners of the movie passes will be able to use them from Dec 3.

