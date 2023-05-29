Win tickets to see Lee Seung-gi live in Singapore, and 8 of his shows that you should watch beforehand

Some fans have all the luck when it comes to running into their oppas in public.

Just two months ago in April, one netizen ran into Lee Seung-gi and his actress wife Lee Da-in on Orchard Road.

For the rest of the Airens (as Seung-gi's fans are called) who weren't quite as lucky, fret not. The singer-actor will be returning to our shores for a concert on June 14 and AsiaOne has five pairs of tickets up for grabs.

Before that, fans are in for a treat, as they will get to see not just one, but two new variety shows that the 36-year-old, who was once dubbed as the Prince of Variety, will be hosting starting this month.

Here's what you can look forward to, and six other shows and K-dramas of his you can watch while counting down to the concert.

Thumbnail Battle: The Strongest Hearts (2023)

New episodes of Thumbnail Battle: The Strongest Hearts are released on every Wednesday. PHOTO: Viu

Fans who grew up with Seung-gi will remember many memorable and legendary moments that were created in the variety show Strong Heart, which he hosted together with television host and comedian Kang Ho-dong. When the duo left the show in September 2011 and March 2012 respectively, many fans were sad to see them go.

A decade later, they are back to host the reboot of the show. Titled Thumbnail Battle: The Strongest Hearts, the variety show features the hottest stars, who will join Team Lee Seung-gi or Team Kang Ho-dong each week to battle and share their most entertaining stories.

Which group will emerge as the ultimate winner each week? Catch the latest episode of Thumbnail Battle: The Strongest Hearts every Wednesday on Viu.

Ramyun Brothers in Japan (2023)

Ramyun Brothers in Japan, which will release new episodes every Monday. PHOTO: Viu

Seung-gi teams up with Ho-dong and actor Bae In-hyuk to form the Ramyun Brothers in this new food variety show where they operate a ramyun restaurant in Enoshima, Japan, to introduce Korean-style ramyun to locals and tourists.

The trio will serve three Korean ramyun recipes each day and customers will decide if they are good or bad. If the recipe is voted bad by a customer, they will have to create a new recipe to serve the next day.

Catch all the exciting adventures and people that they will meet along the way in Ramyun Brothers in Japan, which will release new episodes every Monday on Viu.

The Law Cafe

Legal counselling with a hot cuppa to go?

In The Law Cafe (2022), Seung-gi plays Kim Jung-ho, a genius prosecutor who has to quit his job after his father is implicated in a corruption scandal.

Together with his longtime crush Kim Yoo-ri, played by Lee Se-young, they operate the titular law cafe to provide legal counselling to those in need.

The Law Cafe streams on Viu.

Mouse

Inspired by the Incheon Elementary School murder case in 2017, Mouse (2021) is a crime thriller that features Seung-gi as Jeong Ba-reum, a rookie police officer who works with Detective Go Moo-chi (Lee Hee-joon), a ruthless policeman who boasts the highest felony arrest rate.

Their lives change when they run into a serial killer who may be the one responsible for killing Moo-chi's parents.

Mouse streams on Viu.

All the Butlers

Between 2017 and 2022, Seung-gi hosted 238 episodes of All The Butlers, also called Master In The House, alongside a variety of other cast members including actor Lee Sang-yun, BtoB member Yuk Seong-jae, comedian Yang Se-hyung, Astro's Cha Eun-woo, retired MMA fighter Kim Dong-hyun, Sechs Kies' Eun Ji-won, NCT's Doyoung and actor Yoo Su-bin.

Together, they gain knowledge and wisdom from professionals in various fields by spending two days and one night together.

You can stream the 2021 and 2022 seasons of All the Butlers on Viu.

A Korean Odyssey

A Korean Odyssey is a 2017 fantasy K-drama adaptation of the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West.

Seung-gi plays Son Oh-kong, whose fate is deeply entwined with Jin Seon-mi (Oh Yeon-seo), a girl who was born with the ability to see ghosts and spirits.

The plot focuses on Oh-gong and Seon-mi's budding relationship as they battle demons while dealing with their own internal conflicts.

A Korean Odyssey streams on Viu.

My Girlfriend is Gumiho

My Girlfriend is Gumiho is a 2010 supernatural romantic-comedy K-drama that follows Cha Tae-woong (Seung-gi), a spoiled young man who majors in acting against his family's wishes and has no intention of staying in college.

His life changes when he is accidentally saved by a gumiho (nine-tailed fox), played by Shin Min-ah, who in turn wants him to teach her to become a human being.

Catch My Girlfriend is Gumiho on Viu.

Brilliant Legacy

Long-time fans of Seung-gi will remember how he shot to fame as the lead actor in 2009's Brilliant Legacy.

He plays Seon Woo-hwan, a spoiled chaebol heir of a food company who slowly falls in love with Ko Eun-sung, played by Han Hyo-joo, after Woo-hwan's grandmother (Ban Hyo-jung) unexpectedly decides to pass her inheritance to the young woman after seeing her selling dumplings.

You can watch Brilliant Legacy on Viu.

Are you excited to meet Seung-gi now?

AsiaOne is giving away five pairs of tickets (worth $2,080 in total) for you and a friend to watch Lee Seung-gi at his concert, The Dreamer's Dream - Chapter Two on Wednesday June 14, 8pm at the Resorts World Ballroom.

Simply submit your answer to the following question and stand a chance to win a pair of Cat 2 tickets.

Winners will be notified via email and their names and email addresses may be submitted to Viu and their agencies to facilitate ticket collection.

AsiaOne x Lee Seung-gi The Dreamer’s Dream — Chapter Two concert

