Win Transformers: Rise of the Beasts tickets and merch!

Story Synopsis

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts follows Noah Diaz (Anthony Ramos), an ex-military electronics expert determined to land a civilian job in Brooklyn. Dominique Fishback plays Elena Wallace, an archaeologist who investigates a mysterious artefact that has arrived at the museum she works at, while Tobe Nwigwe plays Reek.

Joining them are the Autobots — Optimus Prime (voiced by Peter Cullen), Mirage (Pete Davidson), Bumblebee, Arcee (Liza Koshy), Stratosphere (John DiMaggio) and Wheeljack (Cristo Fernández) — who join forces with the Maximals — Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman), Airazor (Michelle Yeoh), Cheetor (Tongayi Chirisa) and Rhinox (David Sobolov).

Together they fight the Terrorcons — Scourge (Peter Dinklage), Nightbird (Michaela Jae Rodriguez) and Battletrap.

The world premiere and red carpet event was held at Marina Bay Sands on May 27.

The movie will be in cinemas from June 8 with early-bird previews on June 7.

