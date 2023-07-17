'Winner of IDGAF award': Hwasa responds to being sued after suggestive dance move on stage

It's been a week since a police report was filed against Mamamoo's Hwasa, but she seemingly remains unbothered by the incident.

Almost two months after Hwasa performed at the Sungkyunkwan University Festival, South Korean media Chosun Ilbo reported on July 10 that the Student Parent's Rights Protection Union filed a police complaint against the 27-year-old.

During the performance of her solo song Don't, Hwasa squatted on stage and made a gesture of licking her hand and bringing it to her crotch.

In the complaint, the association accused her of suggesting a "perverted sexual act" through the gesture, claiming that the dance move brought "embarrassment and shame to the public who witnessed it".

After her management P Nation released a statement saying they were "looking into the facts internally", fans became worried for Hwasa.

The star however, continued on with her life and remained silent on the incident, even posting videos and pictures of herself having fun on vacation with veteran singer Lee Hyori.

Hwasa's long-awaited response came unexpectedly in the middle of her performance for Psy's Summer Swag festival on July 15, and what she said left fans stunned.

"I was more concerned about not hitting the high note because of my sore throat than being sued," she candidly remarked.

Fans took to Twitter to crack jokes about how unbothered Hwasa seemed about the serious situation, calling her a "queen".

"An icon. A queen. Mother," said one fan after quoting Hwasa's comment.

"Winner of IDGAF award," said another, referring to a term used for people who "don't give a f***".

