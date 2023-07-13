BTS fans go wild with memes after Jungkook releases music video teaser starring Han So-hee

Although some BTS fans had mixed reactions when it was rumoured that Korean actress Han So-hee would participate in Jungkook's music video for Seven, they might be singing a different tune now.

In the 24-second-long teaser video released yesterday (July 12), Jungkook, 25, and So-hee, 28, seem to be engaged in a heated conversation as the camera cuts to a close up of their agitated expressions.

As tensions build, the chandelier above dramatically plummets and crashes onto the table behind them before the screen cuts to a still image and a snippet of the song plays.

The teaser has already accumulated over 7.9 million views and 1.6 million likes on YouTube.

It was revealed at the same time that American rapper Latto would feature in Seven, but fans seem to be more interested in meme-ing scenes from the music video.

Many found humour in the dramatic set-up and shots of the pair, and started editing memes using stills of the video.

One fan edited the unimpressed faces of the other BTS' members Jin, RM, Suga, J-hope, Jimin and V into a screengrab of the video.

"The people in the background are very invested in the convo," they captioned.

[embed]https://twitter.com/Shining_Cee/status/1679183528838168602?s=20[/embed]

Others were amused by Jungkook's sheepish appearance in the teaser and started theorising about the reason behind his expression.

"I am sorry to burst your bubble but that's a gay man asking relationship advice from his lesbian bestie," one fan posted.

[embed]https://twitter.com/veros_notebook/status/1679153602517159936?s=20[/embed]

Another fan came up with a fake — but plausible — conversation as an explanation for the tense situation between Jungkook and So-hee.

The imaginary convo has So-hee saying: "It's hard for you to come on a date with me but you can stay up all night with your fans folding what? Underwear?"

[embed]https://twitter.com/BtsRetweeted/status/1679185029518487552[/embed]

Earlier this year, Jungkook folded his Calvin Klein underwear during a live broadcast on Weverse, a mobile platform which hosts the fan communities of multiple K-pop idols.

Taking the joke one step further, a fan overlaid a clip of Jin's mukbang into the teaser.

As Jungkook and So-hee begin to argue and the chandelier behind theatrically collapses, Jin continues eating, seemingly unbothered by the chaos around him.

[embed]https://twitter.com/ENCHANTIINGTAe/status/1679146888665112578?s=20[/embed]

The comical contrast of the edit proved to be a big hit among fans, garnering more than 1.6 million views and 108,800 likes since it was posted.

Meanwhile, another fan wowed others by producing a movie-esque video.

By skilfully piecing together clips of Suga, Jimin and V, the suave montage — complete with Frank Sinatra's The World We Knew as background music — had fans commending their "Jin-ius" editing skills.

[embed]https://twitter.com/lsgrlr/status/1679273450202882048?s=20[/embed]

Seven (feat. Latto) will premiere with its music video on July 14. Jungkook will also perform Seven for the first time at the 2023 Good Morning America Summer Concert Series on the same day.

