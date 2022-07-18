Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey slasher movie ain’t no bedtime story

The upcoming horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood And Honey that went viral in May has finally received an official poster, and it is no bedtime story.

The official poster for ‘Winnie The Pooh Blood And Honey’



Not gonna lie this poster is🔥🔥 😂 pic.twitter.com/RTVJJoNIB5 — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) July 14, 2022

Directed and written by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey takes the chubby beloved bear and turns it, and fellow Piglet, into serial killers.

In the gruesome poster, everyone’s favourite bear Pooh looms menacingly, wielding a blood-drenched mallet. Below him is his best friend, Piglet, holding a knife and standing over a body. The movie’s tag line, “ain’t no bedtime story”, is written at the top of the poster.

The film has yet to get a trailer, but director Frake-Waterfield has teased that it will follow Pooh and Piglet go on a rampage after Christopher Robin abandons them.

The film was shot in 10 days and thus far, has been met with shock, excitement as well as disgust from horror fans. Nonetheless, there’s no denying that a horror-slasher flick featuring two of Disney’s beloved characters is certainly intriguing.

No release date has been announced for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

