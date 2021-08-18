The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel series finds its cast and begins filming

The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel series adds new members to its growing cast.

New to the cast is Lenny Henry (Lord Of the Rings Series), Mirren Mack (The Nest), Nathaniel Curtis (It’s A Sin) and Dylan Moran (Black Books).

Other recent additions are Jacob Collins-Levy (The White Princess), Francesca Mills (Zoolander 2), and fresh newcomers Zach Wyatt and Lizzie Annis.

They join leading actors Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen and Slim), Laurence O’Fuarain (Vikings), Sophia Brown (Marcella) and Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians) in the six-part prequel series.

Whilst not all roles have been revealed, Henry has been cast in the role of Balor, Mack plays Merwyn, Curtis plays Brian and Moran joins the role of Uthrok One-Nut.

Collins-Levy is set to play Eredin, Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli as Callan “Brother Death”, Mills as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik and Wyatt as Syndril. Yeoh is set to play Scían.

Filming for The Witcher: Blood Origin has officially started in the UK.

The series is a prequel to the popular Netflix series The Witcher starring Henry Cavill and will explore the history of witchers, as well as explain the events that led to the Conjunction of the Spheres, when the worlds of monsters, elves, and men became one.

The series is bound to be a compelling instalment in the franchise, alongside other upcoming series such as season two of The Witcher when it arrives on Netflix on Aug 23 and Dec 17 respectively.

Currently, there is no release date set for The Witcher: Blood Origin.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.