The Witcher star Joey Batey joins Blood Origin prequel series

Everyone's favourite Bard is back! The Witcher star Joey Batey is joining The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The announcement was made as part of CCXP in Brazil where the first full trailer for the anticipated Netflix series was revealed. In the trailer, Batey reprises his role as Jaskier and is requested to play a song.

Jaskier made his first appearance in the first season of The Witcher. He plays a companion of Geralt of Rivia, who was then played by Henry Cavill. Liam Hemsworth will play the role of Geralt in the fourth season of the show.

An exclusive look of Jaskier has also been released. In the exclusive look, the bard is seen battered and covered in blood, with his hands tied up in rope.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

The Witcher: Blood Origin is a four-part series and stars Sophia Brown, Laurence O'Fuarain, Michelle Yeoh, Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry, Minnie Driver, Francesca Mills, Zach Wyatt, Lizzie Annis, and Huw Novelli.

The show's logline reads:

"Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher. It will tell a story lost to time — the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal conjunction of the spheres, when the world of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one."

The Witcher: Blood Origin is set to release on Dec 25.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.