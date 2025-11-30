Woman at Hyrox Singapore realises 'tall man blocking view' is K-pop star Minho from Shinee

This woman was filming Physical: Asia contestants, only to belatedly realise a K-pop star was right in front of her.

TikTok user Infttt, who goes by Ger, uploaded a video taken at AIA Hyrox Singapore yesterday (Nov 29), a fitness event held at Singapore Expo.

She shared how she was there to cheer for South Korean athletes Amotti and Choi Seung-yeon.

"But I was telling my friends that this guy in front of me is very tall and blocking my view," she said.

From the back, he seems like a fan enthusiastically filming, bending down to get a good shot and cheering "Hwaiting!"

Then he turns around and it's none other than Shinee's Minho.

"I think I've used up all my fan luck this year," Ger added.

Netizens in the comments section cracked jokes, with some pulling a pun referencing Shinee's 2015 hit song View.

"Was he blocking your neomu areum daun daun daun daun view?" one commented.

Others knew it was the 183cm-tall idol just from his back view: "The way I thought, 'It wouldn't surprise me if it was Minho,' and it was."

Minho, 33, competed with Physical: 100's Hong Beom-seok in the Men's Open Doubles category which ran from 8am to 10.50am today.

The former shared a gym selfie and a screenshot of his 3km run around Singapore Expo yesterday, remarking how he loves the hot temperature here.

"Jogging in Singapore. The weather is perfect," he said.

