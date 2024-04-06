'Women should have their own achievements': Fann Wong recounts career-defining moments in her life

She is being exalted as a goddess but local actress Fann Wong is keeping humble about it, saying she has never thought of herself as one, despite her multiple successes in her entertainment career that spans over three decades and the region.

The 53-year-old explained that every woman has their own moments to shine.

"I think every woman, no matter if they are actresses or friends around me, are goddesses. It's just that we don't see them when they are shining on their own, but they would definitely have times where they show off that side of themselves," said Fann in an interview at the launch of the Goddess: Brave. Bold. Beautiful exhibition at the ArtScience Museum yesterday (April 4).

The exhibition pays homage to iconic superstars over 120 years of cinema history, including Marilyn Monroe, Michelle Yeoh, Gong Li and Fann, whose influence extends beyond the silver screen and those who challenged narratives, defied expectations and transcended boundaries.

Fann, whose notable works include Hollywood movie Shanghai Knights (2003) and as Xiaolongnu in martial arts drama The Return of The Condor Heroes (1998), said that her career has been a series of new challenges.

"I have acted in modern dramas and costume dramas, which I would then have to prepare, such as learning how to wield a sword. When I participate in international projects, my co-star may speak to me in different languages, such as French, and I would have to know when they stop, so that I can respond with my lines.

"All these have been very special experiences to me," she shared.

When asked about a time where she "transcended herself", she recalled her concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2000.

"Because I am mainly an actress, that was a period of time where I challenged myself. I wasn't trained to be a singer since I was young," said Fann, adding that she took a half-year break from acting to train her stamina for the concert.

When filming action scenes in her projects, she also sought opportunities to train and perform her own stunts.

"I am someone who is very curious and treasures every scene and opportunity that was given to me. I would want to have myself in it, especially action scenes… Maybe because I was younger then, so I would request for those opportunities myself."

Fann, who shares son Zed, 10, with actor husband Christopher Lee, 52, said that when she accepts acting projects nowadays, besides a captivating script and production team, her family and child are the main consideration.

"Christopher goes overseas for work frequently so I have to be around to take care of our home and child. Zed is growing older and I feel that a woman should have their own achievements, so I hope to be able to learn to let go and let Zed have his own life, so I can have my own life too," she shared.

In January, she flew to Taiwan to film her scenes in the new Taiwan-South Korea drama production Breeze by the Sea - her first drama role since Chinese drama Dive in 2019.

When asked if she looks forward to Zed, who told her recently that he wants to be a voice actor, growing into his teenage years, Fann said: "I look forward to it every day... I wonder what he will be like when he grows up.

"But as a mother, I am also in a dilemma, feeling that he is growing up too fast and time passes too quickly."

The Goddess: Brave. Bold. Beautiful exhibition will be on display at the ArtScience Museum from April 6 to Aug 11 and tickets can be purchased from the Marina Bay Sands website.

