'I asked Chris about ordering food delivery in Taiwan': Fann Wong begins work overseas in drama directed by ex-co star Peter Ho

When it comes to staying in Taiwan, local actress Fann Wong can get the best advice directly from her husband Christopher Lee, who has been working mostly there in recent years for television and film projects.

So after the 52-year-old accepted a role in the new Taiwan-South Korea drama production Breeze by the Sea — her first drama role since Chinese drama Dive in 2019 — she sought tips from him.

"I asked Christopher a lot about living in Taiwan, such as what clothes to prepare, about ordering food delivery… and all these tips," Fann said in a press release, adding that Christopher was very supportive and encouraged her to participate in the drama.

In a recent Instagram Story (IGS), Fann posted a video of her on the road in Taiwan and tagged Christopher with the caption: "Can I order food and send it to my car?"

From her posts, it appears she has been there for a week, and she also tagged Christopher in a few IGS about the cold weather there.

In Breeze by the Sea, Fann plays an authoritative talent manager, who brings a celebrity, portrayed by Taiwanese actor Chen Bolin, to stardom. She is also influential in the entertainment industry and fiercely protective of the artistes under her management.

Fann said that she is familiar with the role of a celebrity manager and observed many of their styles and personalities to breathe life into her own role.

The drama also marks a reunion between Fann and Taiwanese singer-actor Peter Ho since they last worked together in Hong Kong films The Truth About Jane and Sam (1999) and When I Fall in Love… with Both (2000).

The difference this time is that instead of being co-stars, Peter, 48, is directing the drama instead.

Speaking about collaborating after more than 20 years, Fann revealed: "Peter always calls me Ah Zhen (Jane) on the set. Ah Zhen is the character that I played in the film The Truth About Jane and Sam and this makes me feel a sense of familiarity."

The romantic comedy drama series centres around the ups and downs of the residents on Kinmen Islands and will showcase the region's scenic beauty. It also stars local actress Hong Huifang and Taiwanese actors Charles Lin and Puff Kuo. The release date is currently not available.

Recently, Fann posted on Instagram photos of her meeting up with Huifang, Yvonne Lim and Chen Hanwei for a meal in Taiwan.

Huifang also shared a photo that she took with Fann on her Instagram on Jan 14 and wrote in the caption: "We are on the same film set of Breeze by the Sea, but I completed filming my parts today and she just started filming. We took over each other. All the best!"

ALSO READ: 'He's most afraid we're disappointed with him': Christopher Lee explains why he parents son with reasoning and not corporal punishment

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.