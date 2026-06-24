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Woo Do-hwan, Win Metawin and LNGSHOT in Singapore for brand events

Woo Do-hwan, Win Metawin and LNGSHOT in Singapore for brand events
Actors Woo Do-hwan (left) and Win Metawin will be making an appearance at Ion Orchard today (June 24).
PHOTO: Instagram/Woo Do-hwan, Instagram/Win Metawin
Syarifah NadhirahPUBLISHED ONJune 24, 2026 5:56 AMBYSyarifah Nadhirah

Stars from across the region are coming to Singapore this week here's a list of who you can look out for.

South Korean actor Woo Do-hwan, Thai actor Win Metawin and Filipino actress Anne Curtis will be making an appearance at Ion Orchard today (June 24) for Tiffany & Co's grand opening.

Anne, 41, posted on Instagram that she'll be at the event at 6.30pm.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DZ83a3RgRwW/[/embed]

On June 27, Chinese singer Zhang Jie and South Korean rock band FTIsland will hold concerts at Singapore Indoor Stadium and Arena @ Expo respectively.

Tickets for Zhang Jie's concert are available on Sistic while FTIsland's concert tickets can be purchased on BookMyShow's website.

K-pop boy group LNGSHOT, the first group introduced by American rapper Jay Park's label More Vision, will attend the second NBA Rising Stars Invitational held at OCBC Arena, the Kallang from June 23 to 28 as the headline performer on the final day.

The quartet consisting of members Ohyul, Ryul, Woojin and Louis will be engaging with the participants, taking part in a community outreach activity presented by Karim Family Foundation and performing live for the first time in Singapore.

The NBA Rising Stars Invitational is the league's high-school basketball tournament featuring boys' and girls' teams from across Asia-Pacific.

Tickets for June 28 are sold out.

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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