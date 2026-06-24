Woo Do-hwan, Win Metawin and LNGSHOT in Singapore for brand events

Stars from across the region are coming to Singapore this week — here's a list of who you can look out for.

South Korean actor Woo Do-hwan, Thai actor Win Metawin and Filipino actress Anne Curtis will be making an appearance at Ion Orchard today (June 24) for Tiffany & Co's grand opening.

Anne, 41, posted on Instagram that she'll be at the event at 6.30pm.

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On June 27, Chinese singer Zhang Jie and South Korean rock band FTIsland will hold concerts at Singapore Indoor Stadium and Arena @ Expo respectively.

Tickets for Zhang Jie's concert are available on Sistic while FTIsland's concert tickets can be purchased on BookMyShow's website.

K-pop boy group LNGSHOT, the first group introduced by American rapper Jay Park's label More Vision, will attend the second NBA Rising Stars Invitational — held at OCBC Arena, the Kallang from June 23 to 28 — as the headline performer on the final day.

The quartet — consisting of members Ohyul, Ryul, Woojin and Louis — will be engaging with the participants, taking part in a community outreach activity presented by Karim Family Foundation and performing live for the first time in Singapore.

The NBA Rising Stars Invitational is the league's high-school basketball tournament featuring boys' and girls' teams from across Asia-Pacific.

Tickets for June 28 are sold out.

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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