Worst-rated animated series Velma reportedly getting season 2 despite backlash

Sometimes, quality isn’t all that matters. Despite being the worst rated animated series on IMDb, Velma has somehow been renewed for a second season at HBO Max.

The news first surfaced in an interview with Deadline, where Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman and CEO Channing Dungey said that her team is currently working on Velma Season 2. No official announcement has been made, but an IGN source confirms that development is indeed underway.

The series released to mixed critical reception and heavy backlash from fans. It currently holds a low 42per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and came in as the third worst rated show of all time on IDMb after ending its 10-episode run over the 11 February weekend. Despite all that, however, Velma still managed to rack up the numbers, becoming HBO Max’s most-watched animated original show.

Part of the appeal stems from having an R-rated adult spin on the beloved children’s show. Just like Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, which transforms the beloved bear into a serial killer, the series features tons of blood, gore, sexual situations, and other kinds of mature content. As much as it’s failing to deliver on the ratings, it’s also thriving on audience interest.

With Velma Season 2 in the early stages of development, story details are naturally still being worked out. The cast is expected to return for the sequel, though, so it’s likely to pick up after the killer reveal at the end of the first season, which follows Velma Dinkley of the Scooby-Doo gang as she tries to solve a murder regarding the disappearance of her mother, as well as the numerous murders of local teenage girls.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.