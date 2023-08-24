Wu Chun gets bloodied nose from basketball with daughter

Some kids just play rough, just ask Brunei-born singer Wu Chun.

A member of currently inactive Taiwanese boy band Fahrenheit, this businessman posted photos on Weibo showing his bloodied nose on Wednesday (Aug 23) showing how his nose had been injured in the midst of a basketball game with his children.

The 43-year-old wrote: "Are the scars on my face worthwhile? For more than a decade, I didn't play basketball precisely because I am very competitive, and for fear of getting injured. I found it easier to not play at all."

He added that his two kids, Nei Nei and Max, have fallen in love with basketball recently, and even though he has not played in a while, he has started playing 3v3 matches with them.

"We had great chemistry on court but I didn't expect myself to become more 'man' now. My scars exist for you two (his children). If they see my scars and remember how much their father encourages them to be healthy and do sports, then it is all worthwhile," he said.

Wu Chun married his Brunei childhood sweetheart in 2004 and they have two children, Nei Nei, 12 and nine-year-old Max.

Some netizens were understandably concerned.

"I feel sorry for you for three seconds," one netizen wrote, and many seconded her view.

Wu Chun the replied playfully: "Only three seconds?"

He also asked netizens for suggestions on how to treat his wound as it was a deep one.

"Sterilise, use gauze to stop the bleeding, and then get it stitched up at a hospital, and get a Tetanus jab. Nowadays they give aesthetic stitches so barely any marks will be left… Hurry up, go to a hospital," one user suggested.

"Don't eat soy sauce, or your wound may leave a scar," another offered.

One netizen later added: "Ah please deal with it immediately! Don't get a scar on your handsome face!"

Yet another teased him: "You didn't panic and immediately posted a Weibo (with your photos), didn't you?"

Wu Chun is a member of the now-inactive Taiwanese boy band Fahrenheit which was active from 2005 to 2012. Other band members include Aaron Yan, Jiro Wang and Calvin Chen.

