Wu Chun showcases his stunning Brunei house with water slide, Juliet balcony and Michael Jordan museum

Singer-actor Wu Chun recently gave viewers a tour of his huge house in Brunei and it's jaw-droppingly beautiful.

In an Instagram video post yesterday (Sept 4), Wu Chun revealed that his house was featured in the latest edition of interior design magazine Architectural Digest.

The 43-year-old Bruneian, who moved into this "dream house" with his family about two years ago, said that when he was designing his house, he had hoped that it could be a "vacation home".

Entering from the red front gates, viewers are given a glimpse of the lush greenery among the modern architecture and various facilities in his home, such as an outdoor basketball court and multiple sitting areas where they can lounge in the open.

Wu Chun led viewers to the first feature in his home, a pearl white mosaic water slide leading to a large swimming pool at the centre of his home. Looking into the swimming pool from higher ground, you can see mosaic art with the phrase "Life is beautiful" on the floor of the pool.

He said in the video: "Water Village (Kapong Ayan) is a local feature of Brunei. The process of designing this home brought back memories of my childhood. I would meet my friends at the Water Village and we would jump off the house into the river and swim there."

The next feature in his home is a Juliet balcony, accompanied with vines that have heart-shaped leaves, extending from his daughter Neinei's room which overlooks the water slide and swimming pool.

He said that it is inspired by Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, which gives off a "romantic feel".

Entering the main building of his home, the ex-Fahrenheit member, who is also an artist, shared that he has deep passion for architectural design and added various elements of his works into his home.

For example, at the foyer, Wu Chun hung his art piece which features two golden thumbprints — his and his wife's — made into the shape of a heart.

"I think the fingerprint of a heart symbol reminds us every day of what true love is," he shared.

Among the eclectic and colourful furnishings is a white piano at the centre of his living room, which he said is an essential, because his wife, Lin Liying, 42, and their children, Neinei, 12 and Max, nine, play it.

Wu Chun also gave viewers a glimpse of his "All Star Gallery", which is mainly a Michael Jordan museum with collections of the basketball player's jerseys, championship rings, signed photos and shoes.

He also has a collection of Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao's items, such as a green baseball cap embroidered with Pacquiao's name and signed boxing gloves.

In the same gallery is a wall of magazines that featured Wu Chun on the cover.

He said: "I feel like this is a space for me to be inspired. I never thought I would make movies and give concerts. These people I look up to taught me to face failure without fear and be brave to take challenges."

Among other beautiful features in his home is an outdoor graffiti wall that Wu Chun had drawn himself and include many elements that interests him, such as the back views of basketball players Michael Jordan, LeBron James and the late Kobe Bryant, basketball team Chicago Bulls, the Statue of Liberty, Spider-Man, a pair of red Nike Air Jordan and the word "Courage" written in traditional Chinese and English, among other elements.

At the top of the graffiti wall are panels of rainbow, which he named as the "Rainbow of Hope".

He shared: "I think the design of a house can be wild fantasies or kept low-key or it can be powerful with lots of colours, just like how we as humans are. We are a family of four, each with their own distinct personalities and this home is everyone's personality and preferences coming together."

ALSO READ: 'I was the biggest customer': Shane Pow warns against hosting friends at own F&B business

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.