Xie Shaoguang returns to showbiz after 20-year hiatus

When former TV star Xie Shaoguang created his personal Instagram account in June, it threw the local entertainment scene into a frenzy, as netizens wondered if the well-loved actor will be returning to the screen.

After three months of speculation, Mediacorp announced in a press release today (Sept 5) that the 62-year-old, whose last show was in 2005, has signed with its talent management arm The Celebrity Agency and will take on opportunities "in front and behind the camera".

He will be dedicating himself to mentoring the next generation of artistes and also be involved in co-developing scripts and show concepts.

Mediacorp's chief talent officer Doreen Neo said: "With his vast experience and zest for storytelling, Shaoguang is ready to inspire, mentor and innovate, ensuring that his contributions to the industry resonate far beyond his iconic performances."

In an Instagram post today, Shaoguang also expressed his thoughts about returning to acting.

"When I changed my career path 20 years ago, many people responded that it was a pity that I did not continue acting, but they also sent me their warm support and blessings.

"Twenty years later, I returned ready to slow down and by coincidence, I had the opportunity to communicate with young actors and both sides had new experiences."

He added that he understands at his age, it's difficult to find suitable roles and has considered not returning to acting. However, he saw that Chinese actor You Benchang was still acting at 90 years old and was "shaken" by him.

Shaoguang ended his post with: "Audiences are looking forward to seeing my work again, and by signing this contract, it is also rekindling a relationship with my previous employer.

"All along, my acting inspiration comes from life itself. After all these years… I hope to be able to make a little contribution to different parts of the performance arts. Let's meet in future works."

Xiang Yun welcomed him back to the team and Zoe Tay replied in the comment section: "We waited and you finally came back! Looking forward to it, the audiences are blessed."

