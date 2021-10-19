Y: The Last Man cancelled weeks prior to season 1 finale

It seems like the story of Yorick Brown has reached an abrupt end because Y :The Last Man has been cancelled.

Showrunner Eliza Clark took to Twitter to express the heartbreaking news.

"We have learned that we will not be moving forward with FX on Hulu for season two of Y: The Last Man. I have never in my life been more committed to a story, and there is so much more left to tell," tweeted Clark.

"FX has been an amazing partner. We have loved working with them, and we're sad Y: The Last Man is not going forward at FX on Hulu. But we know that someone else is going to be very lucky to have this team and this story. I never experienced the remarkable solidarity of this many talented people. We are committed to finding Y its next home. #YLivesOn."

The announcement comes weeks before the season one finale on Nov 1. Actress Amber Tamblyn, who plays Kimberly Cunningham in the series also took to Twitter to express her disappointment.

"While I'm disappointed, I know this extraordinary show that has so much to say will find a great new home soon. Looking forward to the next chapter. If you're with me, let the world know. #YLivesOn," Tamblyn wrote.

Based on a comic book series by Brian K Vaughan and Pia Guerra.

Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome except for one cisgender man named Yorick Brown and his pet monkey.

The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

The rest of season one will continue to be released on Hulu.

