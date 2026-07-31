Ya Hui on last outing with late mum: 'She was so happy that day'

Weeks after revealing her mum's death, Ya Hui recounted the last outing with her late mum.

In an Instagram post on Thursday (July 30), the 39-year-old local actress wrote: "May 25. Our last outing together at the oceanarium.

"It took me more than two weeks to edit this video because every time I sat down to work on it, the emotions became too overwhelming, I always had to stop.

"Mama was so happy that day. Seeing her laugh and smile so freely is one of my most treasured memories."

Although she was tired from filming that day, Ya Hui said she wanted to make her parents laugh and enjoy their outing together.

In the video, Ya Hui can be seen dancing with them at the oceanarium, as well as holding their hands as they looked at marine life.

"Looking back, I'm so thankful I did. If I had known it would be our last outing together.

"I think I would've made even more jokes... just to hear your laughter one more time," she wrote.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com