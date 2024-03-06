Yang Guang Ke Le buys RM1 million house for family in Malaysia

Nothing beats having the home of your dreams and living comfortably in it with your family members.

And that was what actress-host Yang Guang Ke Le did.

In an Instagram post on Feb 27, the 26-year-old revealed parts of her luxurious new house, showing a beautiful stairway, a large bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe, a spacious balcony and a large porch with grey tile flooring.

Speaking to AsiaOne recently, Ke Le revealed that it was her elder brother Shawn Lau who was involved in the design of their new home.

"My brother has been in the interior design business for many years. He decided on everything, from planning the space, matching the colour schemes to selection of materials," she said.

While Ke Le did not reveal the location of her new home, she shared that it is near her "old home", adding that the house and renovations cost about RM1 million (S$280,000) in total.

She said: "The reason for purchasing this house is because our family has lived in this area since we were young, and we are very familiar with the area and environment."

In previous reports, Ke Le revealed she was born in Singapore and grew up in Johor Bahru.

When asked about the theme of her home, she said that it is mainly dark minimalist, adding: "It's to let my family members feel more relaxed and comfortable when they return home."

For Ke Le's own room, she opted for a modern luxurious design and separated her room to include a walk-in wardrobe and a resting space.

So where is Ke Le's favourite spot in her home?

"The big balcony! Because it has a good view and makes me feel very relaxed," she said.

