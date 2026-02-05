'No deep-seated hatred': Yang Libing open to acting with ex-husband Li Nanxing

Local former actress Yang Libing is open to sharing the stage with actor Li Nanxing again, more than two decades after their divorce.

The 60-year-old told Lianhe Zaobao in a report published today (Feb 5) that there is no animosity between them.

"We don't have deep-seated hatred towards each other, it's just that things happened... Everyone has their own lives," she said.

Libing and Nanxing married in 1994 after starring in a few local dramas together, including On The Fringe (1988) and Airforce (1988). They divorced in 2004, citing irreconcilable differences.

Libing, who was active in local showbiz from 1983 to 2009, is now an estate agent. Nanxing founded his own talent management agency LNX Global in 2003 and ventured into the food and beverage industry. Besides owning dessert cafe Tian Wang Desserts, he also produced various food products including bak kut teh spices, hae bee hiam paste, condiments and pineapple bak kwa, which are sold on Shopee.

She told the Chinese daily: "If there is a good script and character, and [Nanxing] is willing to participate, I am okay [to act with him]."

She added that there was definitely love and tenderness in the early days of their romantic relationship, which eventually became like "plain water".

Libing shared that while plain water is essential to life and represents deep familial affection in a relationship, there is more to that in a marriage, such as complicated factors like finances and family backgrounds.

When the purity of a relationship is lost, setting each other free is probably the best way out, she said, adding: "A lot of married couples are not reluctant to let go because they are unwilling to accept the situation. But if you don't let go, you're actually not letting go of yourself."

Libing also spoke about her late sister, local actress Yang Lina, who died in 2010 at the age of 47 from uterine cancer.

She recounted their time operating a hair salon together in Toa Payoh, where they would argue frequently. Despite that, Lina would buy Libing's favourite pineapple for her the next day to make up with her.

"Because my sister was still around then, I could be willful. But she is gone now and my father died two years ago. As the people around me left one by one, I grew up very quickly," Libing said.

She added that she now lives with her mother, who is in her 80s, and takes care of Lina's two daughters. These responsibilities made her stronger.

About the future, Libing said she isn't anxious about it: "I'm not depressed and I'm still alive. This is the best blessing that the heavens have bestowed upon me."

Libing will be filming a new internet talk show titled Bing Ke Qing Tan with local former TV host Zhu Yongqin from March.

