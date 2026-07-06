Yao Wenlong's mother dies aged 90

Veteran Mediacorp actor Yao Wenlong's mother Liew Sey Moy has died aged 90.

According to the obituary uploaded by the Malaysia-born actor on Instagram yesterday (July 5), she was over 90 years old. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Wenlong, 55, wrote in his caption: "Mum, thank you for giving me life, teaching me how to be a person and for protecting this family with your entire life. Today, you left us peacefully. Although my heart is filled with reluctance, I know you've let go of your pain and gone to a place free from suffering... I will always remember your love and cherish your teachings. Mum, we will always love you. Rest in peace."

Local celebrities including actors Hong Huifang, Zhu Houren, Kym Ng, Shaun Chen and Yvonne Lim voiced their condolences in the comments section.

The wake service, which began yesterday, will be held until July 7 at Tiong Hua Memorial Park in Johor Bahru (JB), Malaysia, with the funeral commencing at 11am the same day.

In 2020 during the Covid pandemic, Wenlong moved back to JB after his mother suffered a minor stroke. He told local publication 8days: "I was worried that I wouldn't have been able to make it back if something happened to her, so I made my decision both to see my family and also to look after my mother."

Adding that he was worried about her and didn't want to end up being unable to come home for a while during the pandemic, he said: "[The stroke] affected her movements quite a bit, but she's a lot better now. We've been looking after her at home, so her condition has improved very quickly."

In November 2022, he posted on social media photos of his newly purchased double-storey house in JB.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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