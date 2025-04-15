Yes933 DJ Chen Ning faces water leakage issues in new condo, but she's 'chill' about it

New homes can have teething problems, but Yes933 radio DJ Chen Ning is taking hers in stride.

The 31-year-old gave a tour of her new condo to fellow jock Hazelle Teo in a YouTube video uploaded April 8, where the latter asked her if she had faced any problems since moving in.

"Actually yes," Chen Ning said. "Because this is a new development, so one day when I was in the toilet happily trying to 'release some stuff', I realised, 'Wait, why does the ceiling have some water stains?'"

Turns out that her neighbour upstairs was having some water leakage issues with their pipes.

"They've currently fixed the problem but they haven't covered up the ceiling yet," Chen Ning added, pointing to a section of her bathroom ceiling covered with a black plastic bag and masking tape.

But she isn't too fussed about it.

"I'm quite chill lah, it doesn't bother me and affect me," Chen Ning said, though she asked the technicians to come fix it when they had time.

Order within chaos

Chen Ning told Hazelle that her home is 721 sqft in size and cost about $30,000 to renovate, below her budget of $50,000.

"I'm lucky because I had a super hands-on interior designer (ID), so there were not many challenges. The challenge was for me to even be involved. It was really very hard for me to even find time to do so," she said.

Some of the highlights of the tour were the seven speakers spread throughout the flat, and a guest room converted to include extra storage for Chen Ning's clothes and a random chair as well as a mahjong table.

When it came to the non-negotiables, Chen Ning wanted the place to have an enclosed kitchen because she loves cooking.

"It's such a chore after cooking and all the oil on the outside that you have to clean up, and I hate cleaning, so to minimise that, an enclosed kitchen was very important to me," she said.

Chen Ning's overall theme for her home renovation was "rustic and industrial". While the condo is too new for the latter, her ID hit the former style right on the head with shelving and fixtures that prominently show wood grain.

Her personal style is dotted throughout the place, from the plants in the kitchen to her handmade pottery on the shelves above the dining area.

In a separate house tour posted on YouTube on April 7, host Seow Sin Nee called Chen Ning "unique" for picking a rustic style over the wabi-sabi or minimalistic vibes preferred by her peers.

Chen Ning said: "I think those are too clean. I like the feeling of being a little messy."

"And I feel that my ID knew me so well, after she handed over the house to me, she told me to make my home as messy as possible," Chen Ning added. "She thought that it might have more of the 'feel' after being messed up."

"So Chen Ning equals messiness," Sin Nee, 29, ribbed.

Chen Ning responded: "There's order within chaos."

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8no5SpU9bFw[/embed]

[[nid:714520]]

drimac@asiaone.com