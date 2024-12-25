'This second baby is almost ready': Yes 933 DJ Chen Ning reveals new home

Yes 933 radio DJ Chen Ning revealed parts of her new home in an Instagram post on Dec 23.

The 31-year-old wrote: "Sometimes we make crazy life decisions (and try not to regret them). 2021 was the year I made two pretty big ones — starting House Downstairs and getting my own space. This second baby is finally (almost) ready!"

Her first 'baby' is presumably House Downstairs, a cafe located at Ulu Pandan Community Club in Ghim Moh which she co-owns with two partners.

Photos in her post show an apartment under renovation, with light grey flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony.

She is also seen holding a pineapple while posing in front of her balcony in one of the pictures.

In Chinese customs, rolling a pineapple into an apartment while repeating auspicious idioms is believed to bless a new home, as the Hokkien pronunciation of the fruit is a homophone for a term translating to "prosperity come".

Many local artistes including Lee Teng, Joakim Gomez, Priscelia Chan, Zhang Zetong, Ben Yeo, Hong Ling and Hazelle Teo congratulated Chen Ning about her new apartment.

Some netizens asked for a house tour and actress-host Seow Sin Nee also commented in her post: "Congrats, can I visit your home?"

