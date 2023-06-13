Yoo Jae-seok runs into strangers' wedding while filming The Zone: Survival Mission, gives them cash as gift

Crashing a wedding was not part of the plan, but that somehow happened in one of the episodes of The Zone: Survival Mission season 2.

AsiaOne was at the virtual press conference for season 2 of the Disney+ Korean variety series on Tuesday (June 13) attended by cast members Yoo Jae-seok, Lee Kwang-soo and Girls' Generation Kwon Yuri.

In one of the episodes filmed at Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology in Daejeon, the trio unexpectedly ran into a couple who were holding their wedding at the university.

"I thought they were part of the cast but they were actually getting married there on the campus, so I was really startled and surprised," shared Jae-seok, 50.

Instead of being annoyed, the newly-weds were happy to see the cast, and Kwang-soo said that it was a "great memory" for the couple.

Jae-seok said that the wedding became like a "festival" after the cast's arrival, and the bride and groom were "happy" to see them.

"I think they're going to have a very happy life together," said the television personality, adding that he could not forget that moment.

This generous host also gave the lovebirds a "congratulatory gift of cash", which Yuri, 33, claimed to have surprised her and Kwang-soo.

"We were surprised because he (Jae-seok) always carries quite a lot of cash with him," said the idol-actress.

When asked by the emcee if it was out of his own pocket, Jae-seok, ever the comedian, replied: "Of course it was out of my own pocket. Whose pocket would I reach into?"

He didn't say how much he gave to the couple.

The Zone: Survival Mission Season 2 will be back with more surprises on Disney+ from June 14.

This variety show features real-life simulations of disasters in spaces called The Zone and cast members have to work together and tough it out for four hours to succeed.

The new season is said to have higher stakes, as the survival time is extended longer with every incomplete mission.

