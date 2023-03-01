'You can take my money and spend it in hell': Charlie Goh names and shames scammer

Hell hath no fury like a man denied his food.

In Charlie Goh's recent Instagram Stories, he shared how he and his neighbour had paid for a few kilograms of meat and fish, only to have them go up in smoke.

"I chanced upon this sponsored ad on Facebook and I was interested in getting salmon and beef," the 34-year-old actor wrote, sharing that he purchased his goods from a page under the name of Grocery Retail.

At the time of writing, Grocery Retail's Facebook page is still active. When AsiaOne reached out to them for comment on Feb 28, their posts were still there. However, they have removed all their posts today (March 1).

A quick search of the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority database suggests that "Grocery Retail" is not a registered business.

The grocer claimed to sell "top Norwegian sashimi salmon" at $60 for 3kg and $100 for 6kg, while "Japanese A5 wagyu beef" went for $100 for 1kg, $180 for 2kg and $240 for 3kg.

A brief search online suggests that sashimi grade salmon sells for about $45 to over $90 per kilogram, while A5 wagyu sells for around $80 to over $300 per kilogram at other retailers.

With the minimum order being 3kg, Charlie approached his neighbour to split their purchase down the middle — each person would take home 1.5kg of salmon.

He then made the purchase after speaking to the representative of the page about their prices, adding on a kilogram of wagyu meat.

The full cost of his purchase totaled $160.

However, the delivery of his products — due at 6pm on the same day — never came to fruition.

Charlie shared that he attempted to contact the page an hour after at 7pm, but realised that he had been blocked.

He believed he had been scammed and shared a screengrab of his PayLah! receipt proving that the money was sent to a Suhaini Binte Sukarti, which Charlie opined was unlikely to be the scammer's real name.

He wrote: "This name is probably fake since PayLah! name can be changed. I tried calling the number but it couldn't be dialled.

"Putting it out here so you guys don't fall for the same scam — 81768348. Please share it with your friends and family."

He also added another image of a different sponsored advertisement on Facebook, suggesting that there could be more scams out there to watch out for.

In a final Instagram Story post, he wrote: "These scammers think they can hide from the law, but it will eventually catch up to you.

"Even if it doesn't I pray your conscience eats you alive. And if it doesn't, God is watching, my friend.

"You can take my money and spend it in hell. Police report made."

