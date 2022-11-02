Your Name live-action adaptation taps Raya and the Last Dragon director

The live-action remake of the 2016 romantic fantasy anime Your Name has found a new director.

Carlos Lopez Estrada has signed up to direct the film, and is currently also writing the script. An initial screenplay came from Arrival and Bird Box writer, Eric Heisserer.

The original film tells the story of teen country girl, Mitsuha Miyamizu, who suddenly finds herself intermittently swapping bodies with a boy who lives in the city, Taki Tachibana.

When a disaster threatens to upend their lives, they must journey to meet and save their worlds. The animated version's breezy storytelling and gorgeous visuals has made it a modern classic in Japan.

The live-action adaptation is being produced by Bad Robot's J.J. Abrams with Genki Kawamura, the producer on the original film.

Toho will distribute the film in Japan while Paramount Pictures will handle the distribution in other territories. Previous directors attached to the project included Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) and Lee Isaac Chung (Minari).

Lopez Estrada, who is taking on directorial duties, is perhaps best known for directing the animated film Raya and the Last Dragon, which was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

He has also built a career directing music videos for musicians like Billie Eilish, Katy Perry and Carly Rae Jepsen. His work won a Latin Grammy for an animated music video he directed for Mexican artists Jesse & Joy.

Lopez Estrada is currently developing another live-action remake, adapting the Disney animated film Robin Hood.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.