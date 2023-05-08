'Your plane seat is bigger than my room': Carol Cheng in Singapore to 'pamper' herself

She was financially strained when she first stepped foot into Singapore many years ago, but Carol Cheng is now indulging herself in luxury on our little island.

The veteran Hong Kong actress and host, commonly referred to as Do Do, is in Singapore, and earlier this morning (May 8) she posted a photo of herself in what appears to be a first-class suite on a Singapore Airlines flight.

The 65-year-old wrote in her caption: "Singapore was the first country I ever travelled to! I was financially strained then but was incredibly curious about Singapore. Today, I am going to Singapore again — she is like an old friend, and the whole trip is a time to pamper myself."

Judging by the size of her seat and the incredible amount of space, she certainly seemed less constrained now.

"[Your plane seat] is bigger than my room," one user observed.

Another person suggested: "You can do yoga!"

Some locals have already spotted Carol out and about here.

One user shared in the comment section: "My friend ran into you at [chicken rice restaurant] Boon Tong Kee and he commented that you are very pretty in person. I wished I was there to ask for a picture."

"Hope to bump into you," another user wished with a red heart and rose emoji.

Some expressed concern about her comfort.

"Stay hydrated. The weather has been very hot and humid," they wrote.

