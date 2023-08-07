'Your undergarments are mostly pink': Liza Wang shocked by husband revealing intimate detail in podcast

You may know all the intimate details about your partner, but some things are best kept private.

Cantonese opera singer Law Kar Ying did not get the memo, which left his wife, veteran TVB actress and fellow opera singer Liza Wang, flabbergasted.

The couple, who have been married since 2009 and together since two decades prior, appeared on the Circles podcast on Aug 3 to promote their charity performances of Madame Butterfly and other operas in September.

As part of their interview, they were quizzed on how well they know each other.

Liza, 75, answered the first question, revealing what Kar Ying, 76, does first thing each morning — spend a lot of time in the bathroom.

She also mentioned that Japan is her husband's favourite holiday destination, though he once said that he wanted to move to Malaysia.

When it came to what her favourite colour to wear is, Liza immediately responded: "Red!"

Kar Ying disagreed, saying pink is her favourite.

"I'm only so-so with pink," Liza answered, to which Kar Ying dropped the bombshell: "But your undergarments are mostly pink."

At this, the hosts laughed in shock.

Liza was taken aback by her husband's sudden revelation, retorting: "Are you thinking straight?"

Seeing the tension and Liza's obvious embarrassment, the hosts quickly cut in to change the subject.

"Oh no, we can't continue playing this game," they said. "Let's play some music!"

