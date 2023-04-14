'You're right where you should be': Nick Teo stands up for fiancee Hong Ling after Star Awards snubs

Sometimes things don't go the way you want them to.

Despite being nominated for four Star Awards, actress Hong Ling came up empty-handed after the ceremony last Sunday (April 9).

She was passed over for the Best Actress, Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes and the two fan choice MyPick! awards for Favourite Female Show Stealer and Favourite CP (with co-star Desmond Ng).

Despite the snubs, Hong Ling's fiance Nick Teo sang her praises in a lengthy Instagram post on April 10.

"Before last night, I would say find a girl that looks at you the way she looks at me. Now, I think it should be: Find a girl who was so much sadder than you when you did not get an award," Nick wrote.

Nick, 33, also missed out on the two awards that he had been in the running for.

Hong Ling told the hosts of Star Awards Backstage Live after failing to clinch the Top 10 award that she was "more disappointed" that Nick — who was nominated for the Bioskin Most Charismatic Award and Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes — didn't win.

However, she was still "a little disappointed" that she didn't manage to snag her own Top 10 award for the third year in a row.

Nick wrote that he wanted to dedicate his Instagram post to Hong Ling, 28, who "who works very hard for every role that she gets, is always professional on set, wanting to do her best for everything she does and she does so well in acting" — so much so that he confessed to being a bit "jealous" of her gift in acting.

Nick continued: "We have too many blessings to count and so, we should focus on that. The recognition you've gotten and the support from so many people is already an achievement from being nominated."

He added that he believed "God works well in his timing and He is never early, never late. You are right where you should be."

"Hong Ling, stand tall, stand proud, you fought a battle well."

He concluded that she had already won in his heart and that she was his best actress.

Nick's audience responded to the heartwarming post with hopeful messages for the couple.

"You guys are really the sweetest couple I've known. There's always next year so don't give up trying!" read a comment.

"She is improving, probably just the lack of some luck and more votes — at least should get Top 10," another read. "It's ok, still young, many more chances. You too, keep trying different roles, the day will come."

Another Instagram user commented: "What a great attitude and perspective. Really so proud of the both of you."

It wasn't just the fans who were encouraging — Nick and Hong Ling's showbiz friends also showered the post with positivity, with comments from Jeffrey Xu, Zheng Geping and Zhang Zetong.

