Yvonne Lim and family hide under table during 6.5 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan

A series of earthquakes struck the Yilan and Hualien counties of Taiwan on Sunday (Oct 24) and according to Taiwan’s central weather bureau, the strongest one registered a magnitude of 6.5.

It was reported to be the strongest earthquake to hit the region in 30 years, with people in Taipei reporting violent shaking in the capital city.

Local actress Yvonne Lim, who is now based in Taiwan with her husband Alex Tien, was coincidentally caught in the impact. She was just in Singapore for a visit before flying back to Taiwan earlier this month.

Yvonne, 44, told Shin Min Daily News: "The earthquake came suddenly, we had no way of predicting it... Every time I'm back in Singapore, I wish we could stay longer but Alex has to work. And if you factor in the quarantine, we'll have to spend even more time."

When the earthquake occurred, Yvonne had just finished lunch with her kids. She shared: "When the earthquake hit, Alex and I quickly hugged the kids and hid under the table.

"This time, everything was shaking in all directions so the shock was quite severe. We were scared, and the kids were shocked, too. After the earthquake passed, we waited a while before coming out from under the table."

This isn't the first time Yvonne has spoken out after an earthquake. Last December, a strong earthquake rocked her home and she told Shin Min that it was the worst earthquake she had experienced in Taiwan.

At that time, she said: "I really thought of buying plane tickets and flying back to Singapore immediately!"

'Why is my head spinning?'

Taiwanese actor Jeff Wang, who was formerly with Mediacorp, also spoke to Shin Min on Sunday evening about his experience with the earthquake and how his son came running to him.

The 45-year-old said: "My son and I slept till noon. I was in the bathroom brushing my teeth when I suddenly felt weird. I had enough sleep, but why is my head spinning?

"That's when I realised that shower head, the cabinet on the washbasin, and hairdryer that was hanging were all shaking and it was getting more intense. I instinctively squatted down..."

At that moment, Jeff thought of his 13-year-old son but just as he was about to rush out of his room, his son came running in.

Jeff added the photo frames on the wall and his late father's photo on the altar had all fallen over. Thankfully, they weren't damaged.

As for his son, he ran into the room with wide eyes and said: "Dad, earthquake! Earthquake!" before running into Jeff's arms and calmed down.

Another artiste who spoke about the earthquake was local actor-singer Wong Jinglun. He is based in Taiwan and he shared on Instagram: "The earthquake is so bad that my hair is messed up. My wife even called for help!"

