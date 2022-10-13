Yvonne Lim arranges surprise visit from Vivian Hsu to Strike Gold set, cast and crew ‘all become very shy’

Perks of being an actor: You get to hang out with celebrities you’re a huge fan of.

The cast and crew of the upcoming Chinese drama Strike Gold got a surprise visit from Taiwanese singer-actress Vivian Hsu yesterday (Oct 12) thanks to cast member Yvonne Lim.

Yyvonne, who has been based in Taiwan since 2015, is good friends with Vivian, 41, who is based in Singapore and Taiwan.

In an Instagram post, Yvonne, 46, shared that even though the two had discussed it previously, she thought it was “just talk” and didn’t expect Vivian “to actually come”.

She added: “The hearts of every cast and crew member were racing. Thanks for making everyone happy!”

Speaking to 8Days, Yvonne said about her castmates: “They told me that they really like Vivian because they know I’m friends with her.

“People like Desmond Tan and He Yingying, they all like her and I made sure she visited at a time where they were all on set."

According to Yvonne, Vivian mentioned a few months ago that she’d visit the set but Yvonne didn’t expect her to remember. She was touched when Vivian reached out to her and brought up the topic.

Yvonne added that when Vivian arrived, the cast and crew “all became very ‘guai’ (well-behaved) and shy”.

Vivian also bought snacks and drinks for everyone.

However, one actor was disappointed at not being able to meet Vivian and Yvonne wrote: “Swipe left to see who?”

Poor Yao Wenlong, 51, was not on set when Vivian visited and his pout reflected his FOMO.

PHOTO: Instagram/Yvonne Lim

It wasn’t just Wenlong who was miffed at not meeting Vivian, as fellow actor Shaun Chen left the cheeky comment “Why didn’t you call me?" under Yvonne’s post.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram

Vivian also shared her experience, posting on Instagram: “It’s my first time visiting a set in Singapore and I gave it to my sister Yvonne!

“I was moved by the tight-knitted unity shared by the cast and crew. Filming outdoors in the hot weather, it was hard work.”

Vivian also congratulated cast member Hong Huifang on her Best Actress nomination in the upcoming Golden Horse Awards for her role in Ajoomma.

Strike Gold follows the lives of people living in a certain Block 88 when the award-winning Ah Ma’s Pineapple Tarts in their neighbourhood gets caught up in a lawsuit. Accused of copyright infringement by a corporation, the owner Grandma Du Du finds out that her recipe was the one that was stolen.

It also stars Jin Yinji, Edwin Goh, Kiki Lim, Benjamin Tan, Tyler Ten, Jeffrey Xu and Ayden Sng. The show will be telecast on weekdays from January 2023 at 9pm on Channel 8 and also on demand for free on meWATCH.

