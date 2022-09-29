Jin Yinji almost grabbed Desmond Tan's sensitive area while filming Strike Gold

Veteran actress Jin Yinji nearly struck something else other than gold while filming the new Mediacorp drama Strike Gold.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News yesterday (Sept 28), Desmond Tan revealed an embarrassing incident on set, where a "sensitive area" of his was almost grabbed.

"Jin jie has a scene where she pushes a grocery trolley. When she was finished with her shoot, she habitually tried to grab on to the handle of the trolley," Desmond, 36, recalled, referring to Yinji by her honorific.

"But her hand accidentally grabbed my leg instead — and not just in any region, but a sensitive area."

Understandably, both 76-year-old Yinji and Desmond were a little self-conscious and sheepish about this at first, but managed to turn this into a humorous anecdote to share with others.

Strike Gold is a new Mediacorp drama series about different people achieving success and pursuing dreams in their lives, and features other local actors like Yvonne Lim, Yao Wenlong and recent Golden Horse Award nominee Hong Huifang.

Desmond plays Liu Guangming, an average man who dreams of being a part of elite society but faces bankruptcy after failed investments in real estate.

Yinji plays Grandma Du Du, the grandmother of Liu Guangming and his brother Guanghui (Edwin Goh), and also the holder of a secret recipe to delicious pineapple tarts that drives the plot of the show.

'While my body is still fit'

Before they began filming, some actors had to practice muay thai in the drama, Desmond also told 8World in a recent interview.

"I saw my name in the list of actors for muay thai practice, so I asked, 'Hey, do I have fight scenes in the show?'

"The production crew told me that in actuality I had very few of those — at most, I only had one or two of them," Desmond said.

Explaining that he has prior experience with muay thai and enjoys the sport a lot, he also hoped that he could have more fight scenes in the show so long as it's suited to his character and the context of the scene.

But Desmond also has aspirations that he hopes to achieve in the future.

Desmond expressed: "I've always had an interest in martial arts shows, so I hope that while my body is still fit, I can quickly complete an iconic show of that genre."

He added in jest: "Brother Geping (Zheng Geping), I'm here to ask you to film one with me — a good, local action show."

ALSO READ: 'I dislike fake fights the most': Zheng Geping and Vincent Ng fought until bruised in new action movie

khooyihang@asiaone.com