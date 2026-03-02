Zendaya has married Tom Holland in secret, according to her stylist Law Roach.

The 29-year-old actress has been engaged to her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star Tom, 29, since late 2024 and now it's been suggested the pair have tied the knot in private away from the cameras.

Law dropped the bombshell news during an appearance on the red carpet at the Actor Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night, telling Access Hollywood: The wedding has already happened. You missed it."

When asked if that is "true", Law, replied: "It's very true!"

The news has yet to be confirmed by the couple's representatives, but they have both been keen to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

They first sparked dating rumours in 2016 but the relationship wasn't confirmed publicly until 2021 when they were pictured sharing a kiss.

The couple confirmed their engagement in September 2025 when Tom referred to Zendaya as his "fiancee" during a panel event.

Tom has previously insisted the pair are determined to keep their love affair private because it has "nothing to do with" their acting careers.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible.

"We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

Zendaya shared similar comments in an interview with GQ, declaring the couple's relationship is "sacred" and she wants to keep it that way.

She explained: "The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own.

"I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."

The actress expanded on her view in an interview with Elle magazine, saying: "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. You can't hide. That's not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now.

"It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist."

