Zhang Zetong reveals new home inspired by Japanese teahouse

Zhang Zetong has revealed the interiors of his new apartment, which are inspired by Japanese teahouses.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (Aug 2), the 33-year-old actor showcased his two-bedroom apartment, located in the western part of Singapore.

Zetong, who's from Malaysia, revealed in January he had become a homeowner.

From the video and photos, his bedroom and living room have soft white walls with woody furniture, such as his bed, tables and shelves, as well as creamy tones for his bedsheets, curtains and sofa.

The living room is connected to a balcony that overlooks lush greenery.

Zetong's kitchen has a dark stone countertop, natural lighting and an oven. There are also overhead cabinets with ample storage space.

He told his followers: "Sharing a big milestone with you guys! House video is out! Both the vibes of the video and the design of my house are quite similar to what I like — cosy, chill and close to nature."

Earlier, he also told them: "On the first night [of moving in], I laid on the living room floor and staring at the ceiling, I wondered to myself, 'Wow, I really got myself a home, a place I call my own.'

"It was one of the few moments I felt 'surreal'."

Zetong told Lianhe Zaobao in January that issues he faced while renting over the past 16 years motivated him to purchase a place of his own.

He is currently filming in Taiwan and is expected to next be seen in local dystopian crime drama The Leftovers.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com