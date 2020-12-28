Zhang Zhenhuan posts photos of adorable baby son, intends to send him to Singapore to study

Ex-Mediacorp actor Zhang Zhenhuan posted the first photos of his baby son on Instagram yesterday (Dec 27), after the surprise announcement of his wife Sally Pan's pregnancy last month.

Pan also uploaded several photos of the baby, showing him at birth and also in his own solo photoshoot.

While the couple only released news of the pregnancy and the photos recently, Zhenhuan — now known as Zhenxuan — told 8 World in an interview that his son Miro Zhang Gaoming is already a few months old. He declined to reveal the exact birth date.

The 36-year-old also said: "We initially wanted to name him Jimmy but after he was born, he looked so chubby and cute, so we spent three days looking up a book of baby names and chose Miro. In Chinese, it sounds like mi rou so we think this name suits him."

Mi is Chinese for rice and rou translates to meat.

Zhenhuan, who is currently based in China, added: "Our family initially wanted to fly back to Singapore on Dec 27 but we were unable to do so because of the pandemic and visa issues."

He also revealed his intention for his son to study in Singapore in the future.

Zhenhuan said that besides returning to Singapore to take care of some matters, he wanted to expose his son to the environment here, especially English, which he currently uses to communicate with Miro.

The former Duke of Caldecott Hill studied civil engineering at the National University of Singapore, before being talent-spotted during the filming of the Channel U talent show U Are The One in 2008.

